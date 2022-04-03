x
Man shot in Wheaton area Friday night, police say

Police say the man is in critical condition.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department say a man was shot in the Wheaton area Friday evening. 

Officers were called to the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive after 6:45 p.m., Officer Carlos Cortes-Vasquez, an MCPD spokesperson, said in an email to WUSA9.

When officers arrived they found a man "with trauma to his body." The man was taken to the hospital and he is in "critical condition," according to Cortes-Vasquez.

Police did not indicate whether they are pursuing any individuals connected to this shooting. 

Cortes-Vasquez wrote that an arrest has not yet been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

