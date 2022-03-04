Fourth man pleads guilty to shooting that killed 11-year-old Davon McNeal

Davon McNeal was hit by gunfire while he was running toward a basement apartment. An autopsy showed he was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above is from Feb. 18, 2022, when three of the men pleaded guilty to Davon McNeal's death)

A fourth man is now facing years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of an 11-year-old boy.

The deadly shooting happened in Southeast D.C. on July 4, 2020. Davon McNeal was shot and killed by a stray bullet while on his way to a community anti-violence cookout. The boy was hit after a group fired shots in his direction, D.C. police said.

Daryle Bond, 20, Marcel Gordon, 26, and Christan Wingfield, 24, pleaded guilty for their part in the shooting, according to the United States Attorney’s Office D.C.

Bond will face seven-and-a-half to nine years in prison, Gordon was sentenced to 10 and Wingfield faces a nine-and-a-half-year prison term.

A few days later, Carol General, 21, also pleaded guilty for his part in the deadly shooting. His guilty plea calls for an agreed-upon sentence of 13 to 16 years in prison.

Prosecutors say on July 4, 2020, General, Bond, Gordon and Wingfield were standing at a barbecue near a cul-de-sac in front of an apartment building on Cedar Street SE.

Also on Cedar Street, 11-year-old Davon was getting out of a car and walking toward a basement apartment in the Frederick Douglass Garden Apartment Complex at the same time.

Prosecutors say General started running nearby, firing his gun. Gordon, who was running behind him, fired his gun in the same direction. Bond and Wingfield were also armed and ran in the area as well.

Surveillance footage shows that Davon was hit by gunfire while he was running toward the basement apartment. An autopsy showed he was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office D.C., the four men then ran toward a playground with their guns drawn following Davon's death.