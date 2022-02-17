'I lift up my shirt and it was blood rushing out' | 12-year-old girl shot while waiting on food wants gunman caught

Surveillance video released by Prince George's County Police captured the gunman standing out o a car's sunroof while shooting toward a strip mall.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — More than four months after a 12-year-old girl was critically shot while waiting on her food in Capitol Heights, a suspect still has not been arrested.

Ariyanna Singletary was shot in her stomach when a gunman unleashed multiple gunshots toward a strip mall along Marlboro Pike near Brooks Drive in early October. Singletary's injuries were not life-threatening and she survived.

She was inside an Oriental Express when she heard a commotion outside. Surveillance video captured a gunman standing out of the sunroof of a car and shooting at the row of businesses around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Prince George's County Police said Singletary was not the intended target.

"All you heard was gunshots," Singletary told WUSA9. "At first I thought it was a car crash because it stopped and then it kept going."

Singletary remembered being on the ground and picking herself up to go outside. A stranger took off her shirt to help with her bleeding and called 911 and her mother.

"I felt blood on my shirt like it was something wet on my shirt, and I lift up my shirt and it was blood rushing out," Singletary recalled. "It didn't hurt but it was stinging a little bit."

The family said no one has been arrested. Both mother and daughter plead for someone to share information so the person responsible is arrested.

"12-years-old and experienced something like that, she's very strong, she has her mother in her," mother Shaquita Howard said. "It's not fair to her and she should have closure."

The shooting survivor felt compelled to share her experience after learning about other incidents involving gun violence and young victims.

Gun violence has played a major contributing factor to most homicides in D.C. alone. In the last week, an 8-year-old boy witnessed his mother die after a stray bullet exploded through the back window of their while on the way to a birthday party.

"I actually heard of these stories before and I look back on it and I just thank God," she said. "I want people to be careful when they go to places. You never know what might happen."

The car seen on video is a dark-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome window trim and door handles. Police said the car may be an Infiniti and was last seen heading toward Brooks Drive after the shooting.