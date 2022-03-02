Police to announce arrest of teen charged with murder in Lyft driver's death

Abdul Rauf Khan owned a restaurant in Alexandria for decades. He was driving Lyft to help save for his daughter's college.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old from D.C. in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was killed in Temple Hills on Saturday, according to family sources.

Abdul Rauf Khan, 71, Springfield, Va. died Saturday after he was shot multiple times when police say he was driving for Lyft. A representative for Khan's family, who said they've been briefed by police, told WUSA9 the 17-year-old faces murder charges. The 17-year-old is one of three teens arrested in connection to Khan's death, the family representative said.

Police are expected to formally announce the arrest, along with more details, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Khan was killed on Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Dunlap Street around 5:30 p.m. where they found Khan suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway. Police say Khan eventually died from his wounds in the hospital.

WUSA9 spoke to Khan's widow, Saba Rauf, on Monday who is haunted by the idea of Khan lying alone in the street at the time he was killed.

She said, "No one is there. Did he call my name? Did he call his daughter? Did he call for help or something?"

Agha Raza Ali, a nephew of Khan, told WUSA9 that his uncle "was a pillar of his community."

Khan has previously spent decades as the owner of a Pakistani restaurant in Alexandria. In 2017, he was dubbed a hero for saving a police officer who was attacked by a knife-wielding man.

He was working as a Lyft driver to support his widow, Rauf, who worked as a teacher in Fairfax and to save to send his 16-year-old daughter to college.