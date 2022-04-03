Police: Man shot, killed walking in DC with 2 kids

Police said the lookout is for a black man, approximately 6-feet tall and wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt and a black mask.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning in Northeast, D.C.., where a man was shot and killed while walking with two children.

Commander William FitzGerald said officers responded to the 2300 block of 18th Street NE around 8:30 a.m. Once on scene, they found a man shot to death.

An initial investigation found that the man was carrying an infant in a car seat, and holding the hand of a 5-year-old child. DC Police did not immediately clarify the relationship of the man to the children.

"This is a really disturbing event and we really need the public's help in this," Commander William FitzGerald said. "It's one of the most horrible things we've had here in the fifth district in several years."

Fitzgerald said the children are safe and with their mother.

"Fortunately, the children are safe, but who knows the long-term effects in it so ... we really need your help," Fitzgerald reiterated.

Police said the lookout is for a black man, approximately 6-foot and wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt and a black mask.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.