Shots fired during robbery of Lorton pizza shop

An employee was assaulted, but is expected to be OK, police said.

LORTON, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are searching for a man who robbed Antonelli's Pizza in Lorton, Virginia.

The armed robbery was reported just before 10 p.m. at the shop, located at 8212 Gunston Corner Lane. A man entered the shop and assaulted an employee inside, according to Fairfax County Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Ian Yost.

The man, who was wearing a black mask and black jacket, went behind the counter and fired two shots into the ceiling. The man took money from the register and left the shop, Yost said.

The shop employee was injured when the suspect assaulted him, but he is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the suspect in this case and no arrests have been made.