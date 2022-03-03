Police: Alexandria man killed in DC

Officers identified the man as 44-year-old Artavarn Wagner of Alexandria, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a man in an alley who had been shot. DC Fire and EMS arrived to help but the man died from his injuries.

Officers identified the man as 44-year-old Artavarn Wagner of Alexandria, Virginia. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line by sending a message to 50411.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Son testifies against father in Capitol Riots trial