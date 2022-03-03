x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police: Alexandria man killed in DC

Officers identified the man as 44-year-old Artavarn Wagner of Alexandria, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a man in an alley who had been shot. DC Fire and EMS arrived to help but the man died from his injuries. 

Officers identified the man as 44-year-old Artavarn Wagner of Alexandria, Virginia. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

Anyone with information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line by sending a message to 50411. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Son testifies against father in Capitol Riots trial

A jury of 16 people continues to hear testimonies Thursday in the case against 49-year-old Guy Wesley Reffitt.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. 

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Increased security remains in DC for possible truck convoys