Police still searching for suspects in murder of Virginia mother 8 years later

Eight years ago, Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero was murdered at the Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry store in Woodbridge.

Eight years after the murder of a woman in a Woodbridge grocery store, police and the FBI are still searching for who is responsible.

Investigators are offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information in connection to the murder of Glenda Marisol Coco-Romero, who was killed on February 21, 2014, at the former Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry store located in the Woodbridge Area of Prince William County.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at 14342 Jefferson Davis Highway. A second female store clerk was also shot during the incident and has since recovered.

The Prince William County Police Department released video surveillance footage that showed three men, dressed in all dark colored clothing with their faces covered, enter the store and proceed directly to the county where Coco-Romero and the other employee were shot during the altercation. The suspects left the business and have not been found.

A customer and a third employee were in the store at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt, according to police.

The three suspects were in the store for less than 20 seconds. No money or property was taken, police said.

Coco-Romero was only 21 years old at the time of the shooting, and was living in America for just over a year when she was killed. She came to the country from El Salvador.

"Marisol was a young woman, she came to this country to work, and she didn't deserve to die the way she did," said Ivania Castillo in 2020, a friend who saw Coca-Romero at her grocery store every week.

"She was a good mother, a good person, and the whole community misses her."

The Prince William County Police Department remains the lead agency in this investigation with the FBI providing investigative assistance.

"The people who killed her have caused so much pain and suffering to the community, it's not fair," Castillo said. "They're still living their life, and Marisol didn't get to raise her daughter."