4-year-old boy hit by car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. when a child was hit by a car near 12th St. and V St.

In a press conference Thursday evening, MPD said the child reportedly ran into the street and was hit by a pick-up truck. The person driving the truck jumped out of the truck and immediately jumped in to help, taking the child and the mother to an area hospital.

The child is stable but was seriously injured. MPD says the child is alert and talking.

Major Crash Investigators are looking to the incident.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

