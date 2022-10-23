Police: 39-year-old dies after being hit by car in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County, Saturday night, authorities said.
Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road for a report of pedestrian struck shortly before 8:45 p.m.
At the scene, police found a 39-year-old man who was hit by a red Saturn Aura in the roadway, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity was not immediately released.
The driver of the Saturn remained on the scene following the collision.
The Midcounty Highway at eastbound Washington Grove Lane as a result of the accident but has since been open. The accident caused delays and traffic on Saturday.
The circumstances leading to the pedestrian being struck in the roadway is under investigation.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
RELATED: Montgomery County officer has medical episode while driving, dies after single-vehicle crash
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.