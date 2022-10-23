Police: 39-year-old dies after being hit by car in Montgomery County

At the scene, police found a 39-year-old man in the roadway, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County, Saturday night, authorities said.

Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road for a report of pedestrian struck shortly before 8:45 p.m.

At the scene, police found a 39-year-old man who was hit by a red Saturn Aura in the roadway, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The driver of the Saturn remained on the scene following the collision.

The Midcounty Highway at eastbound Washington Grove Lane as a result of the accident but has since been open. The accident caused delays and traffic on Saturday.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Midcounty Hwy. is closed at eastbound Washington Grove Ln. as the result of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.



Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.



Expect significant delays. #MCPNews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/JEkqJ1Qc4H — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 23, 2022

The circumstances leading to the pedestrian being struck in the roadway is under investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.