Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia

Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year.

According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon.

The roads impacted include:

North Beauregard Street : Entire Length Reduce the posted speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour and reduce the school zone speed limit from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

: Entire Length West Braddock Road : North Beauregard Street to Quaker Lane Reduce the posted speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour and reduce the school zone speed limit from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

: North Beauregard Street to Quaker Lane North Howard Street : Lynn House Driveway to Braddock Road Reduce the school zone speed limit on North Howard Street from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

: Lynn House Driveway to Braddock Road Seminary Road : Kenmore Avenue to North Pickett Street Reduce the school zone speed limit from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

: Kenmore Avenue to North Pickett Street King Street : Radford Street to Quincy Street Install a new 15-mile-per-hour school zone speed limit.

: Radford Street to Quincy Street

According to a release from the City of Alexandria, officials have heard from residents and neighborhood groups across Alexandria that vehicle speed is a major concern.

"Speed is a critical factor in how often crashes occur and how severe those crashes are," the release reads.

Officials claim there have been more than 500 crashes in the impacted corridors since 2015, including 20 deadly or severe crashes, and more than 250 people have been injured during that time.

The City of Alexandria says the speed limit reduction is especially important in urban areas where people walk, bike and drive.

"The likelihood of a person being killed or seriously injured when struck at 35 miles per hour is significantly higher than if that person is struck at 25 miles per hour or 15 miles per hour," officials said in the release.

