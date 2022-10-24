Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland

Christopher Carter died when a person drove into a marked construction zone where he was working.

ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum

Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Carter is the second road worker killed in the county since Maryland adopted an enhanced “Move Over” law meant to protect first responders and workers on the side of the road.

Carter was a beloved father and grandfather according to a GoFundMe page put up by his devastated co-workers at a Maryland company that does traffic control for utility contractors. Nearly $2500 has already been raised for Carter’s family.

“We lost a great friend and employee,” co-worker Kevin Sold posted online. “He will forever be remembered for his positive attitude and outlook on life.”

Carter worked for UCS in Elkridge, Maryland, a company that does traffic control and flagging for utility companies.

He was killed Thursday when police say a driver crossed into a marked construction area on New Hampshire Avenue near Metzerott Road in Prince George’s County. The driver’s car hit a UCS truck and Carter. Police say the driver was hospitalized and the incident remains under investigation.

Carter’s death was the second in the county since Oct. 11, when another road worker was killed on Indian Head Highway.

The tragedies have occurred despite an enhanced “move over law” that went into effect in Maryland on Oct. 1.

The law requires drivers to slow down or move over for ANY vehicle on the roadside displaying emergency flashers, not just first responders or construction crews. Between 2017 and the end of 2021, nine road workers were killed in Maryland and 35 were seriously injured, according to the most recent annual report of the Maryland Highway safety office.

Police have not announced whether the drivers involved in the most recent deaths will be charged with “move over” violations. Both cases remain under investigation, according to Prince George’s County police.