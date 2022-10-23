Man killed after being hit by car in Prince George's County, police say

Once on the scene, officers found an unresponsive man, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were sent to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Sherrif Road for a report of a pedestrian collision around 8:10 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found an unresponsive man, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, officials said. The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators were on the scene working to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION: Officers responded around 8:10 pm for the report of a pedestrian collision. Officers located an adult male unresponsive, pronounced dead on the scene. pic.twitter.com/OVdChqePrH — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 23, 2022

No further details were made immediately available.

The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Sheriff Road has since reopened.