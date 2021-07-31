Prince George's County shootings leave 10 dead in 10 days

No arrests have been made in any of these cases, according to police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — From July 21 to July 31, Prince George's County detectives have investigated 10 deadly shootings that left 10 people dead.

On Wednesday, July 21, detectives responded to a shooting at a condo in Adelphi, Maryland that left one man dead and four others injured. The victim, 21-year-old Juan Agudelo Maldonado of Lanham, was pronounced dead on the scene, and police said the four other victims were expected to survive. The preliminary investigation into this shooting revealed two suspects approached the victims who were gathered outside, moments later, the two suspects fired at the group. No arrests have been made, but detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

A few days later, county homicide detectives were called to a pair of deadly shootings on July 24.

Around 1 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 13300 block of Laurel Bowie Road for a reported shooting, in the unincorporated portion of Laurel. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as 33-year-old Antoine Lee Riley, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives in this case don't believe the shooting was random, but have not arrested any suspects in this case.

The second shooting of the day happened just before midnight, in Fort Washington. Officers responded to the 6800 block of Cherryfield Road and found 29-year-old Jether Bonds shot, police said. Again, police do not believe this shooting is random but detectives continue to investigate the circumstances. No arrests have been made in this case.

Just a few hours later, homicide detectives responded to a shooting in Suitland that left a 31-year-old man dead.

In this case, a witness to the shooting, which happened just after midnight in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road, according to police, drove the victim to the hospital where he later died.

The next day, July 26, Prince George's County Police officers found 35-year-old Raymond Bailey III shot in his car in Landover, near the intersection of Camden Street and Columbia Avenue. Investigators are still working to find suspects and a motive in that shooting as well.

On Tuesday, July 27, homicide detectives were called to investigate the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Johnathan Legrant in Fort Washington.

Prince George's County officers were called to the 400 block of Bentwood Drive around 4 p.m., where they found Legrant shot several times. He died a short time later at the hospital, police said. Detectives are still working to find who's responsible.

Finally, late Friday night, a triple shooting in Hyattsville left two women dead and a third critically hurt, police said. It happened in the 1900 block of Village Green Drive. Detectives continue to investigate.

A few hours later, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Ryderwood Court and found a man shot several times in the body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We are working a fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Ryderwood Court. Prelim: Officers responded to a shooting when they discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds to the body. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/kADn1EnB1h — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 31, 2021

Around 3:30 a.m., on Saturday July 31, officers were called to the 6700 block of 22nd Place in Hyattsville. Two people, a man and a woman, were found shot in a van. The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases. Police ask anyone who may have information on any of them to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Prince George's County has seen an uptick in violent crime, especially homicides, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.

This led officials to start a local task force to focus on the prosecution of crimes but also use targeted and community-focused tactics, according the Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

The "Our Streets Our Future" initiative was put in place to find solutions to public safety issues. Law enforcement will do their part with help from members of the community to find solutions to the county's crime problem, Braveboy said.

"We believe this is the way to go because it going to take all of us to do the work to end gun violence," Braveboy added.

The initiative is expected to bring much-needed resources such as job opportunities, training and counseling to those communities impacted by violent crime.

The campaign will feature video ads, a series of engaging community events, and 1,000 mentors that are recruited from neighborhoods where the crimes are happening to prevent them.