Overnight shootings in Prince George’s County leave two dead

If you have any information regarding these crimes, police ask you to call 1-866-411-TIPS. You will have the option to remain anonymous.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Just before midnight, a reported shooting occurred at the 6800 block of Cherryfield Road. A man was outside the home, suffering from trauma to the body, according to Prince George’s County Police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Earlier this morning, an adult male walked into a local county hospital, suffering from gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said in a tweet.

The crime scene was located in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, July 20, two women were hurt in a Maryland park and taken to the hospital for their injuries, police said.

Around midnight, Maryland National Capitol Park Police were notified by Prince George's County Police of a reported shooting in the Calverton Neighborhood Park, located in the 3200 block of Beltsville Road.