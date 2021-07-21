1 dead, 4 hurt in Adelphi condo shooting, Prince George's County police say

Police say the four victims at the hospital are expected to survive.

ADELPHI, Md. — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a shooting at a condo complex in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded to the Presidential Towers Condominiums, located in the 1800 block of Mezerott Road in Adelphi, Maryland, just after midnight on Wednesday, police said in a tweet.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found five people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Four others were taken to an area hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Police said those four victims are expected to survive.

Homicide detectives are on scene conducting an investigation. They are checking video sources in the area and interviewing witnesses to see if they can get any more information about what happened. No information has been released about a suspect or suspects in this case.

Right now, it's unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide investigation: Officers responded to the 1800 block of Metzerott Road in Adelphi for a shooting at 12:10 am. They located 5 victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim was pronounced dead on scene. Prelim the other 4 male victims are expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/hzxl3z4NQR — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 21, 2021

Anyone who may have seen anything or have any additional information is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.