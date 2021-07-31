x
Crime

Two women dead in Hyattsville triple shooting, police say

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Two women are dead and a third is in the hospital after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Village Green Drive in Hyattsville, Prince George's County police said in a tweet. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three adult women with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting, a second was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. A third victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Detectives were on scene early Saturday morning, working to figure out what led up to the shooting, and establishing any suspects in the case.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police have not yet identified the victims in the shooting. 

They ask anyone with any information about this case to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

