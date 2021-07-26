x
Crime

Man dies after being found shot inside car in Prince George's County

Police have not released the victim's identity yet and no suspect information has been released.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Prince George's County.

According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to a home at Camden Street and Columbia Avenue regarding a shooting just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a nearby car. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police have not released the victim's identity yet and no suspect information has been released as detectives are working to identify a motive and establish any suspects.

If you have any information, call Prince George's County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

