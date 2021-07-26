Man dies after being found shot inside car in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Prince George's County.
According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to a home at Camden Street and Columbia Avenue regarding a shooting just after 6 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a nearby car. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Officers are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police have not released the victim's identity yet and no suspect information has been released as detectives are working to identify a motive and establish any suspects.
If you have any information, call Prince George's County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
