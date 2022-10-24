Woman hit by car in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening.
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials have not released any information regarding the woman's identity.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while investigators look into the incident.
There is no suspect information available at this time, according to police.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
READ NEXT:
- Man suffers traumatic injuries in Northwest DC hit-and-run crash
- Police: 39-year-old dies after being hit by car in Montgomery County
- Man killed after being hit by car in Prince George's County, police say
- Police search for car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's Co.
- Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital after crash in Alexandria
- Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA
The 18-year-old driver of the car that hit the pedestrians is expected to be arrested and charged, Fairfax County Police said.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.