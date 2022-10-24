Woman hit by car in Fairfax County, police say

Police say the driver left after hitting the woman.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials have not released any information regarding the woman's identity.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while investigators look into the incident.

There is no suspect information available at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Officers are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred at Gainsborough Dr/ Wheatstone Dr in the West Springfield Police District. The adult female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area #FCPD pic.twitter.com/lPx8SBdrFv — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 24, 2022

