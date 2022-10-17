Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA

HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car.
According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
The second person that was hit sustained minor injuries, according to officials. Officers do not believe that speed is a factor in this incident. Currently, eastbound on Elden Street is closed from Alabama towards Sterling Road, according to officers.
Police have not provided any additional details surrounding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
WATCH NEXT: Pedestrian hit, badly injured in Manassas crash
Sudley Manor Driver near Schofield Way was temporarily closed.
Read more from WUSA9:
RELATED: Man accused of running over man he knew, killing him at gas station in Prince George's County
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.