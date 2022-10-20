Hit and run crash leaves man injured in Northwest, DC

Investigators have not released any details regarding the car that hit the man.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Thursday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the man was hit by a car near Q Street and New Jersey Avenue around 8 p.m. When help arrived, the man was unconscious but breathing. He has since been taken to an area hospital. The man's current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the driver left the area after hitting the unidentified man. Officers are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators have not released any details regarding the car that hit the man.

Anyone with information can contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

