Driver leaves scene after hitting, killing pedestrian in Prince George's Co., police say

Investigators are still looking for the driver involved in the crash
Credit: WUSA9

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Wednesday morning. Police in Prince George's County are still searching for the driver responsible.

Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian around 2 a.m. Investigators say that when the officers arrived at the scene of the crash they found a man dead in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. 

The driver did not remain on the scene of the crash, according to police. Investigators did not offer any lookout information about the make or model of the car involved, but said anyone who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with information about this crash should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Greenbelt Road is closed at Kennilworth Avenue while police continue to investigate. There is no word yet when the road will reopen to traffic. Drivers are asked to follow police direction in the area.

