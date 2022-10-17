Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital after crash in Alexandria

Alexandria Police said the northbound lanes of Van Dorn Street between Pickett Street and Edsall Road are temporarily closed following the crash.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A pedestrian was hospitalized early Monday morning after being struck by a car in Alexandria, Virginia, authorities said.

Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) responded to the intersection of Van Dorn Street after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 7:26 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Van Dorn Street between Pickett Street and Edsall Road are temporarily closed following the crash.

According to a spokesperson for APD, the individual was taken to a local hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation. APD is investigating the crash to make any and all determinations.

