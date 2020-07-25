Prince George's County crash kills multiple people, injures others

The two-car accident leaves two dead in Upper Marlboro.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A crash that killed two people in Prince George's County is still being investigated by police.

Maryland State Police said shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash on northbound Crain Highway at Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro.

Troopers and county fire and rescue personnel arrived at the crash scene and Maryland State Police initially reported four people were found deceased in one car. They later changed that to two fatalities.

EMS personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire Department determined that both people inside the vehicle were deceased according to authorities.

The driver and apparent sole occupant of the second vehicle reported no injuries. He was transported to the Forestville Barrack as part of the ongoing investigation.

Details about the accident are few at this time. The cause of the crash is not known but is under investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team has responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.