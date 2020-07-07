Lanes blocked on NB BW Parkway after 7 car-collision

There are no reported injuries at this time.

WASHINGTON — Northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway is blocked after several cars crashed along the roadway Tuesday morning.

A total of seven cars collided on the parkway causing lanes to be blocked on northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway just south of Interstate 495.

There is only one lane of traffic getting by following lane closures due to crash clean up crews.

Crews at the scene were able to clear up much of the crash by 6:45 a.m., but there are still major delays in the area.

At this time, there are no reported injuries, officials said.