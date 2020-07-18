Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends in fatal crash in Stafford

A car chase ensued after police received reports of a stolen SUV. The driver of the stolen vehicle hit another car, killing that driver and injuring the passenger.

STAFFORD, Va. — A car chase between police and a robbery suspect ended in the death of a civilian not involved in the incident, while an officer also sustained injuries.

Around 7:40 p.m. the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a robbery and responded to the scene on Colonial Avenue in South Stafford. A silver SUV was reported stolen and while deputies were filing the report, another deputy spotted the SUV heading northbound in the area of the regional jail. The deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver of the SUV sped off and a car chase ensued, police said.

As the SUV approached Tamar Creek, the deputy attempted a "pit maneuver" and briefly stopped the pursuit, the Sheriff's Office said. Then, the driver accelerated and hit the deputy and his vehicle, sending the deputy "into the air." The Sheriff's Office said the deputy fired his weapon, but it does not appear that the suspect was hit by bullets.

The driver of the SUV then fled southbound in the northbound lanes for half a mile before hitting a civilian's car head-on in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Sheriff's department. The civilian driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The deputy hit by the SUV was also transported to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and has been released, the Sheriff's Office said.

No names have been released until next of kin can be notified.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office asked the public to avoid the area while they co continue to investigate the crime scene. Anyone with information relating to the incident should contact the Sheriff's Office.