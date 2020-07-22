x
Body found wedged between rocks on Potomac River

Rescue teams in Montgomery County recovered a person's body, first reported by a kayaker in the area.
Rescue teams in Montgomery County recovered a person's body wedged between rocks on the river.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The beautiful, but often dangerous, Potomac River may have led to the death of one person on Tuesday.

Rescue teams in Montgomery County recovered a person's body around 2 p.m. that was wedged between rocks on the river. 

A kayaker in the area reported that they saw a body and contacted first responders, according to county officials. 

Currently, Montgomery County officials are in the midst of a death investigation for the body that was found on the river near Great Falls Old Anglers Inn close to Gaithersburg

Multiple people have died on the Potomac River since waterways in the DMV warmed up in late spring and early summer.

Localities from D.C., Maryland and Virginia have continuously tried to remind people that swimming in the Potomac River is prohibited and that the river can be dangerous for swimmers. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story when more details are provided by Montgomery County.

