Watch Live: 7 people shot, one dead in Northwest DC shooting

All victims are conscious and breathing, and police are looking for three suspects, according to District officials.

WASHINGTON — Seven people, including six men and one woman, were shot at the intersection of 14th Street and Spring Road, Northwest, in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

One man has died, and police are looking for three suspects, according to District officials.

Police said two of the suspects were wearing all black with black hoodies and another suspect was wearing a grey hoodie. All three are Black men, said DC Police.

In all, medics took nine people to the hospital with injuries.

No further information has been provided about the suspects or victims.

WUSA9 will continue to provide more information on this shooting as it is given to us by officials.