Police: Two men stabbed in Reston

Fairfax County Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspects.
RESTON, Va. — Two men were found with stab wounds in Reston, Virginia early Saturday morning, police said. Now they are asking for your help in identifying the suspects.

Officers with Fairfax County Police said they found the two men around 3:41 a.m. near Laurel Glade Court. Both men were immediately taken to the hospital, with one initially considered to have life-threatening injuries and has since bettered. The second man is also expected to be okay.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. No arrests have been made yet, but officers said they are continuing to process evidence and interview witnesses.

Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and online.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

