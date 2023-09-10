Person shot to death in Fort Washington

A call came in about a shooing around 5:40 p.m. in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A person is dead after being shot Monday evening in Fort Washington, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

According to police, a call came in about a shooing around 5:40 p.m. in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington.

When first responders arrived at the River Pointe Apartments, they found a person inside a laundry room of one of the buildings who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was a bullet hole in the front door of one of the buildings.

Detectives are on scene working to establish who shot the man and a motive. Anyone with information should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS (8477).

No other information has been released.

This is the 74th homicide of the year in Prince George's County. Police department crime data shows that at this time last year there were 76 homicides.

