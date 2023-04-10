2 shot, 1 dead in Oxon Hill shooting

OXON HILL, Md. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Prince George's County around midnight on Wednesday. Investigators say they were called to the 800 block of Irvington Street after receiving a report about the shooting.
Once Prince George's County Police Department officers arrived on scene, they found two men had been shot. Both men were taken to the hospital where one man was pronounced dead. The other remains in critical condition, according to police.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police via Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-800-411-TIPS, or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
