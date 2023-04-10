x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 shot, 1 dead in Oxon Hill shooting

Police are still searching for who is responsible.

More Videos

OXON HILL, Md. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Prince George's County around midnight on Wednesday. Investigators say they were called to the 800 block of Irvington Street after receiving a report about the shooting.

Once Prince George's County Police Department officers arrived on scene, they found two men had been shot. Both men were taken to the hospital where one man was pronounced dead. The other remains in critical condition, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police via Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-800-411-TIPS, or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

RELATED: Those hurt in Morgan University shooting expected to recover

RELATED: 5 wounded at shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State in Baltimore

RELATED: 4 teenagers dead after fiery crash in Prince George's County

RELATED: Maryland man charged with 33 counts of rape and child sex crimes to be released on home detention while awaiting trial

RELATED: Montgomery County Schools settles lawsuits stemming from Damascus broom rape scandal

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.  

Before You Leave, Check This Out