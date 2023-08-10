1 man dead after shooting in Prince George's County

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 6800 block of Red Top Road in Chillum.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHILLUM, Md. — One man is dead after a shooting in Chillum Sunday night.

Police initially responded to the 6800 block of Red Top Road around 8:15 p.m. and found an adult male in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

The shooting of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew shocked Prince George's County. His death is now inspiring action that could mean more cameras to capture criminals.