1 man dead after shooting in Prince George's County

CHILLUM, Md. — One man is dead after a shooting in Chillum Sunday night.
Police initially responded to the 6800 block of Red Top Road around 8:15 p.m. and found an adult male in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
The shooting of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew shocked Prince George's County.
