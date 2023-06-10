$25k reward for information on the shooter that killed a man in Capitol Heights

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person who killed a man on Southern Avenue, Thursday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been released but, we do know it was an adult man.

Officers responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. When they arrived they found a man lying outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, and hours later he was pronounced dead.

Now PGPD is asking for the community’s help in identifying the shooter.

The circumstances surrounding this death remain a mystery. As the investigation continues to unfold, investigators are faced with the challenge of determining a motive and identifying any potential suspect(s).