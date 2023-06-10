Man found shot multiple times inside car in Prince George's Co.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

OXON HILL, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Oxon Hill Friday evening.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of Haven Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

There is no word on suspect information at this time. Police have not released any information regarding possible motives or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The man died near Oxon Hill High School, causing Friday night's football game to be postponed to a later day, according to a source close to the football team.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is at the scene working to get more answers. Stick with us as more information becomes available.

#breaking Fatal hooting near Oxon Hill HS cancels football game.

Man running in this video said to have bailed out of car that crashed with deceased man inside.

Neighbor says he was shooting at someone else as he ran off. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bWmHrjdak9 — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) October 6, 2023

