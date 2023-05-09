Shooting in Laurel parking lot leaves 1 person dead

The police department is asking for the public's help with the investigation.

LAUREL, Md. — An early Monday morning shooting in Laurel has left one person dead and police searching for answers in the homicide case.

Officers with the Laurel Police Department received a report just before 5 a.m. that a shooting happened in a parking lot on West Side Boulevard, nearby Duvall Westside apartment complex. Once at the scene, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police provided the shooting victim with first aid help, but unfortunately she died due to her injuries. The victim's identity has not been released, this includes their age, name, and where they are from. Officials did say the victim is a female.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. The police department is asking for the public's help with the investigation.