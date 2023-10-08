x
Maryland

2 shot at Bowie State University during homecoming weekend

According to the university, the shooting happened Saturday night near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies.

BOWIE, Md. — Two people were injured after a shooting on Bowie State University's campus Saturday night during homecoming weekend. According to university officials, the shooting was reported to campus police at 11:45 p.m. in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. 

Two people were taken to the hospital. The conditions and ages of the victims were not immediately available. Prince George's County Police have taken over the investigation. 

Bowie State is the oldest Historically Black College/University in Maryland. 

This incident comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Five people were shot on campus, forcing the university to call off all homecoming festivities. 

Bowie State had invited Morgan State University students to celebrate homecoming with them after the shooting on their campus. 

This is a developing story.

