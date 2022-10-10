2 teens, 1 man injured in 2 separate Northwest DC shootings within less than a hour

WASHINGTON — Two teens and a man have been shot in two separate shootings in Northwest D.C. Monday morning, less than an hour apart, sparking an investigation after a violent weekend across the District.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Otis Place Northwest, nearby Parkview Recreation Center, around 11:18 a.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, a teenage boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
MPD reports the following streets are closed until further notice due to police activity: the 3600 Block of Warder Street and 600 Block of Princeton Place, Northwest.
This shooting is the latest of three shootings that happened nearby a recreation center in the District within the last two weeks.
Less than 30 minutes later, at 11:40 a.m., officers reported to Shotspotter Technology, on Columbia Road Northwest, just around a mile away from the first shooting to investigate another one. At the scene, a 15-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The police department says he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A short time later, a second victim in the Columbia Road shooting, an adult man, was found. An initial investigation by the police department leads them to believe that the 15-year-old and man were both shot in the same area. The unidentified man was also conscious and breathing during transport.
Police say they are looking for a Black Ford Fusion with Delaware Tags traveling southbound on 14th Street Northwest for the second Monday shooting.
There are currently no information on a possible suspect in either shooting, police said.
Monday's shootings come just a day after several shootings across the District, including three separate shootings in Southeast D.C. that left three teens suffering from gunshot wounds.
Three men were also shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Sunday.
