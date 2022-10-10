2 teens, 1 man injured in 2 separate Northwest DC shootings within less than a hour

There is currently no information on a possible suspect in either of the shootings, police said. Some streets are now closed due to police activity.

WASHINGTON — Two teens and a man have been shot in two separate shootings in Northwest D.C. Monday morning, less than an hour apart, sparking an investigation after a violent weekend across the District.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Otis Place Northwest, nearby Parkview Recreation Center, around 11:18 a.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, a teenage boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD reports the following streets are closed until further notice due to police activity: the 3600 Block of Warder Street and 600 Block of Princeton Place, Northwest.

This shooting is the latest of three shootings that happened nearby a recreation center in the District within the last two weeks.

Less than 30 minutes later, at 11:40 a.m., officers reported to Shotspotter Technology, on Columbia Road Northwest, just around a mile away from the first shooting to investigate another one. At the scene, a 15-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The police department says he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shooting investigation in the unit block of 14th St & Columbia Rd NW. Lookout for a Black Ford Fusion with Delaware Tags traveling SB on 14th St NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 10, 2022

A short time later, a second victim in the Columbia Road shooting, an adult man, was found. An initial investigation by the police department leads them to believe that the 15-year-old and man were both shot in the same area. The unidentified man was also conscious and breathing during transport.

Police say they are looking for a Black Ford Fusion with Delaware Tags traveling southbound on 14th Street Northwest for the second Monday shooting.

Monday's shootings come just a day after several shootings across the District, including three separate shootings in Southeast D.C. that left three teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

5 shootings in 5 hours yesterday, leaving at least 6 people injured (3 teens).



Now, a teen shot near the rec center in my neighborhood—Park View.



Violent start to the week here in DC. @wusa9 https://t.co/oRqzyejimb pic.twitter.com/cUTSAYwzdb — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) October 10, 2022