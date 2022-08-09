Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

It is unknown how many children were inside of the recreational center during the time of the shooting, but fortunately no one was hurt.

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off of First Street Southwest and just a few blocks away from the Nationals Park, around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call about gunshots being heard in the area.

At the scene, responding officers found a window that was shot into and damaged. A report was taken for destruction of property and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A day later and the damaged window has been boarded up, but no suspect details have been released.

