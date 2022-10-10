Pedestrian struck, killed by driver of vehicle in Prince George's County

Detectives are working to establish a motive in the homicide case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a man was hit by a car and died Sunday night, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 11:15 p.m. to Sheriff Road, nearby Balsamtree Drive, in Capitol Heights after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located an unresponsive man on the ground.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim in the case has not been identified.

Police say they have taken a person of interest into custody, but no identifying details have been released yet.

Officers are on the scene of a Homicide that occurred in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in the unincorporated part of Capitol Heights. pic.twitter.com/yeZPwBNoC3 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 10, 2022

Detectives are working to establish a motive in the homicide case.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.