Pedestrian struck, killed by driver of vehicle in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a man was hit by a car and died Sunday night, according to police.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 11:15 p.m. to Sheriff Road, nearby Balsamtree Drive, in Capitol Heights after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located an unresponsive man on the ground.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim in the case has not been identified.
Police say they have taken a person of interest into custody, but no identifying details have been released yet.
Detectives are working to establish a motive in the homicide case.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
