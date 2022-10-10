x
Maryland

1 person critically injured after crash involving 3 vehicles in Montgomery County

The cause of the collision has not been released.
Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County left one person critically injured after being entrapped in a work truck Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to Shady Grove Road, near Pleasant Road, in Rockville around 8:40 a.m. after a report of a serious crash with entrapment.

At the scene, one person was found pinned in a TruGreen work truck and the extraction process began. The person was removed from the vehicle just after 9 a.m. 

The unidentified person was transported to the hospital to be treated for critical trauma. No specifics were made about the injuries sustained during the crash. 

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue department said that the collision involved two other vehicles: a car and HVAC van.

Medical officials at the scene evaluated several patients at the scene that were involved in the incident. The patients refused to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.

