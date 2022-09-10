x
DC

3 men shot in Shaw, NW DC

All of the men were shot at the intersection of 7th Street and O Street. Police are asking the public to look out for a black sedan with a faded colored roof.

WASHINGTON — Three men were taken to the hospital Sunday after they were shot in Northwest D.C.

All of the men were found conscious and breathing, according to police, at the intersection of 7th Street and O Street, Northwest in the Shaw neighborhood nearby the Kennedy Recreation Center. 

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for two men who they said were operating a black sedan with a faded colored roof. The men were last seen traveling Southbound on 7th Street, Northwest. 

Anyone with information should reach out to DC police by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411. 

Also on Sunday, three teen boys were shot across Southeast D.C. in separate incidents just hours apart.

The incidents took place in the 2600 block of Birney Place sometime before 1 p.m., the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue before 2:30 p.m. and in the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 4 p.m. 

Police said that, as a result of the second incident, they are asking the public to look out for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.

