Sunday SE DC shootings leave 3 teens injured

All of the young people were found conscious. Police are asking the public to look out for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows after one of the incidents.

WASHINGTON — Three teenagers were shot in Southeast D.C. just hours apart Sunday in what currently appear to be separate incidents, according to DC Police.

The first incident took place in the 2600 block of Birney Place sometime before 1 p.m. The teenage boy involved was shot in his lower body, but police confirmed he was found conscious and breathing. He was ultimately taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another, similar incident just before 2:30 p.m. took place in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast D.C. The boy involved also has non-life-threatening injuries after he was found conscious and breathing, according to police, and he was also taken to a hospital.

Police said that, as a result of the second incident, they are asking the public to look out for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.

In the third incident, one teen was shot in the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 4 p.m.

Police have not confirmed the exact ages of any of the young people shot or any other identifying information. No suspect lookout details have been released.

Anyone with information should reach out to DC police by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

