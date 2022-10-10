63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.

Through an initial investigation, detectives determined that Betbeder was crossing West Ox Road outside of the crosswalk. At the same time, the driver of a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on West Ox Road and struck Betbeder in the roadway, according to police. The driver of the Honda remained at the scene.

Officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on West Ox Rd near Legato Rd in Fairfax. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased. The striking vehicle remained at the scene. Southbound West Ox is closed at Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SYiZxtvNqF — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 9, 2022

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-8477 and by web. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000.