WASHINGTON — Concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) have caused several schools -- districts and universities -- in the DMV to change learning environments to virtual, or close schools altogether ahead of spring break.
Meanwhile, some businesses are also offering telework options for employees. Here's a list:
D.C.
- D.C. Health recommends non-essential mass gatherings through March 31 be postponed or cancelled, including any social, cultural, or entertainment events
- St. Patrick Day Parade postponed
- Georgetown University moves to virtual learning
- DCPS closes school Monday to for COVID-19 preparations
- National Cathedral closes three schools
- George Washington University goes online, closes residences halls
Maryland
- Maryland holds classes online after spring break
- Montgomery County Council cancels town hall
- Bowie State University cancels in-class instruction
Virginia
- Fairfax County schools prepare for long-distance learning, cancel overnight trips
