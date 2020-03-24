MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A Montgomery County Public Schools employee tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said March 24.

The person who tested positive is a staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Montgomery Village. The individual did not develop signs of COVID-19 illness until after their final day of school, officials said.

Montgomery County public health officials through investigation determined that no students or staff are at risk for exposure from the individual.

The County Department of Health and Human Services has notified all community members who may have been in close contact with this individual and provided direct monitoring and guidance.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said this is the first MCPS employee to test positive for the virus. The individual is receiving appropriate treatment for their illness.

"While every case is concerning, it is not surprising as we know that COVID-19 is present in the broader community," Gayles said. "We continue to work hard to keep residents and county staff as safe as possible. We continue to see more cases in the community, and we are likely to see more cases in the coming days and weeks."

As of March 24, there are 349 confirmed cases in Maryland, 107 of which are in Montgomery County.

Gayles strongly encourages everyone to continue following these practices to stay well: Do not go out unless necessary, do not gather in groups of more than 10 people, maintain six feet distance between you and others, stay home if you are sick and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

