Crime

Police investigate deadly shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from the Prince George's Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in District Heights.

When officers arrived they found a man laying on the ground who had been shot multiple times. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to establish any suspect information or motive. If you have any information, contact PG CrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. 

