21-year-old woman killed, 16-year-old injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 21-year-old woman from Maryland was killed in a shooting in Anne Arundel County Monday, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Whitaker Road in Pasadena on March 14 at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Once on scene, police found woman, later identified as Aiyana Walker, laying on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel Fire personnel, according to police.

Additionally, while on the scene, police were told that a 16-year-old boy from Curtis Bay, Maryland, fled the scene and arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition, police said.

Ms. Walker's family and friends deserve closure, and both victims deserve justice. To remain anonymous, 410-222-4700. pic.twitter.com/pf9jY2D4hq — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 15, 2022

A preliminary investigation found that a dispute began when a large group of people were gathered on Whitaker Road near Huff Court.

Homicide Unit members within the Anne Arundel County Police Department have taken over the investigation, according to police.

Police believe that there are many eyewitnesses from the community that may have information on the incident and could possibly identify the shooter or shooters involved.