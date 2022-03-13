DC Police search for shooting suspect targeting the homeless, offering $45K reward for information leading to arrest

The public can share tips by calling police at (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are pleading with the public for help identifying and locating a man who they say may have been involved in three shooting offenses that appeared to target individuals experiencing homelessness.

On March 9, just before 3 a.m., DC police responded after an officer saw a fire happening in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. After DC Fire put out the flames, investigators discovered a dead body. A subsequent autopsy revealed gunshot and stab wounds with the manner of death determined to be a homicide.

At 1:21 a.m. on March 8, police responded to the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast for a report of a shooting. They found a man on the scene who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On March 3 at 4 a.m., another man was found after police say they heard gunshots in the area of 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. They were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who can identify the suspect pictured above or who knows anything about the incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department at 50411.