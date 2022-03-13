DC Police search for shooting suspect targeting the homeless, offering $45K reward for information leading to arrest

WASHINGTON — DC Police are pleading with the public for help identifying and locating a man who they say may have been involved in three shooting offenses that appeared to target individuals experiencing homelessness.
On March 9, just before 3 a.m., DC police responded after an officer saw a fire happening in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. After DC Fire put out the flames, investigators discovered a dead body. A subsequent autopsy revealed gunshot and stab wounds with the manner of death determined to be a homicide.
At 1:21 a.m. on March 8, police responded to the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast for a report of a shooting. They found a man on the scene who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On March 3 at 4 a.m., another man was found after police say they heard gunshots in the area of 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. They were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
A picture of the suspect, captured by surveillance footage and shared by police, can be viewed below.
Anyone who can identify the suspect pictured above or who knows anything about the incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department at 50411.
In this case, a partnership with MPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division, has brought the total possible reward amount to $45,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.
