Crime

DC Police called to three shootings and a stabbing in one hour

Four people were injured in the four different attacks that were reported within an hour across the District.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three shootings and a stabbing in one hour left four people injured across the District Tuesday night. 

According to tweets from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. Investigators are on the lookout for a black sedan last seen driving northbound on DC-295. 

The second shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the man was conscious and breathing. Investigators are now on the lookout for a gray or green SUV last seen northbound on 15th Street. 

The third reported shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. Police say a man was injured in the shooting. He was conscious and breathing as police arrived. Investigators are now on the lookout for a black Nissan Maxima last seen south on 44th Street, Northeast. 

Police have not said the shootings are connected. 

Police are also investigating a stabbing that was reported in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest just after 9:30 p.m. A woman was injured in the attack. Police are now on the lookout for a Black man with a medium complexion, standing 6'4" and wearing a blue sweater.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

