Police release photo of man wanted in connection for fatally shooting DC man in front of children

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Jarrell David Harris, 27, who police say killed a man in front of two small children.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department needs help locating a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Northeast D.C. that occurred March 4.

MPD Capt. Kevin Kentish, who works in the homicide unit, told reporters that investigators have identified a person suspected of shooting Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast D.C. in front of his two children.

Miller was killed on a Friday morning on the 2300 block of 18th Street. When officers arrived, Miller was showing no signs of life and appeared to have gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The two children, an infant and a 5-year-old, witnessed their father's death.

Kentish showed reporters two photos of the man connected to the fatal shooting, 27-year-old Jarrell David Harris of Southeast D.C.

A statement from MPD says Harris is "wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant" and faces charges for first degree murder while armed.

Kentish reminded people of the lack of empathy the killer showed on March 4 by shooting a father in front of his own children.

"It shows the level of unconcern that this individual showed in trying to commit this murder," Kentish said. "I think this actually shows how dangerous this individual is and this is why we need to get him off the street."

Police are asking anyone with information about Miller's death or Harris' whereabouts to call 240-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be texted to 50311.